Daily Newsletter
Power
May 11, 2020
 
 

Tackling the second wave of Covid-19
Contact-tracing solution to leverage against Covid-19
AMD launches x86 processor in 7nm
Superior switching performance and high reliability
1200V N-Channel SiC MOSFETs with RDS(ON) of 80mΩ and high-speed switching. The AEC-Q101 certified components com in TO247-3L package.

Stretchable and transparent electrodes scale up to large areas
Double ridge waveguide switches support broadband frequencies up to 40 GHz
IoT rapid prototyping: 10mn from sensor to dashboard
AI infrastructure 'for everyone' goes open source
PCIM moves online
High Voltage Interactive Training Series
Two team for the manufacture of wireless charging washable smart garments
Kmax, TE team on wiring harness production
Shell backs three power startups in US accelerator
Battery-in-the-loop test system for electric vehicles
Single crystal electrode for sodium ion battery cell
Machine learning boosts power waveform analytics in the cloud
First p-channel MOSFET family in LFPAK56 package
Surface mount Li-ion battery protection
Turnkey PMIC boosts battery life in IoT designs
Explore a Complete Power Integrity Workflow for High-Speed Digital Designs
Why Low Quiescent Current Matters for Longer Battery Life
